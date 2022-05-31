Robertson: Scotland have to be ready for the challenge and emotion of Ukraine

The Liverpool star is well aware of the "horrendous" situation the country is dealing with amid Russia's ongoing military invasion

Andrew Robertson has warned Scotland "have to be ready for the challenge and emotion Ukraine will provide" when the two teams meet in their 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-final playoff this week.

The semi-final clash had originally been scheduled three months earlier, but was pushed back as a result of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict already while many more have been forced to flee the country, and Robertson has expressed his "sympathy" towards those affected.

What has Robertson said about Scotland v Ukraine?

However, the Liverpool star says Scotland have to try and stay focused on the task at hand when the Ukraine national team arrive at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

“We have huge sympathy for the people of Ukraine, of course we do,” Robertson told The Guardian.

"I think it’s fair to say everyone at the Scottish FA and in this team has stood behind them from the start.

"What we have seen there is horrendous. For 90 minutes or 120 minutes, we need to separate our thoughts. We want to get to the World Cup, we have to be ready for the challenge and emotion Ukraine will provide."

Robertson: Scotland have found right 'balance'

Scotland are now just two wins away from reaching their first World Cup since 1998, with Steve Clarke having overseen a significant turnaround in fortunes since replacing Alex McLeish in May 2019.

Clarke's team have bounced back after a disappointing showing at last summer's European Championships, and Robertson is excited about what the future holds under his stewardship.

“He has made us believe,” he said of his national team boss. “He has made us believe that we are a good team. I believe with the players we have, the standard we play at [domestically] is high but it was always about bringing that together into a team. Sometimes we didn’t have the balance quite right; the formation, the tactics.

“The gaffer and his staff have been a breath of fresh air. I have a really good relationship with him, which always helps, but everyone has the same.

"We now have a squad where we all show up, the training is always competitive, we make it hard for the manager to pick a team. We now have options."

