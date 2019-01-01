Robertson reveals Liverpool’s trophy drive heading into 2019-20 campaign

Jurgen Klopp's side tasted Champions League glory last season and there is a determination at Anfield to ensure that more silverware is collected

are determined to build on their triumph and land more major silverware in 2019-20, says Andy Robertson.

The Reds had gone seven years without lifting a trophy before wrapping up a memorable European success in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the back of three previous final defeats under their German coach, made amends for narrowly missing out on the Premier League title by claiming a continental crown.

Those on the books at Anfield now have a taste of that winning feeling and are eager to compete across multiple fronts again next term – with two more honours up for grabs on their schedule.

“We have got massive games from the off: at Wembley in the Community Shield,” Robertson told the club’s official website.

“Of course it’s the game just before the season starts but you’re still playing in a massive stadium against one of your biggest rivals. Then we’ve got in the Super Cup.

“The biggest one is Norwich for getting the Premier League off to a good start in front of our home fans for the first time since we won the Champions League. That’s what we’ve got to use as motivation now – the winning feeling we had.

“Last season was completely different, we used the disappointment and heartbreak of losing as motivation to not be in that position again. That’s probably why we had so many last-minute winners, big comebacks and things like that.

“This season we need to use that feeling of being on that bus and lifting that trophy to drive us forward. We want more of that feeling. That’ll be in all our minds for the season ahead.”

Robertson contributed significantly to Liverpool’s cause in 2018-19, registering 13 assists across his Premier League and Champions League outings.

His efforts were complemented by those on the opposite flank of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the pair of buccaneering full-backs ready to rekindle their personal battle for posting the best numbers.

Robertson added when asked if the pair will be staging another assist competition: “We’ve had a brief discussion over it. We’ll set it up again.

“Probably too much was made of it but for me and Trent it brought the best out of us, the numbers we both produced. Near the back end of the season he was unbelievable with the numbers he produced.

“I feel it brought the best out of both of us. If we can do that and get similar numbers this season, of course it helps the team. That’s what both of us want to do.

“But first and foremost we want to just put in the same performances we put in last season and try to kick on even further.”