Robertson a rarity in having ‘fond memories’ of 2020 as Liverpool & Scotland prosper

The Reds defender has enjoyed a productive year with club and country, with success savoured during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

defender Andy Robertson admits to being a rarity in 2020 as he has “fond memories” of a year that has been written off for many.

The ongoing impact of a coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching consequences across the globe.

Society as a whole has been hit hard, but elite sportspeople have been freed to continue life in a new form of normal.

Premier League stars at Anfield have made the most of that opportunity, with a first English top-flight crown in 30 years wrapped up by those on Merseyside.

No supporters were in attendance to celebrate that achievement, but Jurgen Klopp’s squad are rightly proud of their efforts.

Robertson played an important role in that triumph, while he has also captained Scotland to qualification for next summer’s European Championship.

With there plenty of highs to look back on as we approach the end of a testing calendar year, the Liverpool left-back admits that he is in a more fortunate position than most.

"I can’t help but look back at 2020 with fond memories," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"I ended a 30-year wait with this incredible bunch to win the title for this great club.

"And I managed to help end a 23-year wait for my country. It is the most emotional I have ever been after a game, in terms of coming close to tears.

"We have been through a lot as a country, us and the fans and it has been a long, long wait.

“We have been hit hard by injuries so far this season and some of them have been nasty ones and long-term ones. That is unfortunate but I suppose that is why we have a big squad because we need to call on them."

Liverpool are in the process of trying to defend the Premier League crown that they secured in record-breaking style last season.

A battle for domestic supremacy looks like being much closer fought this time around, but Robertson is setting lofty targets for a side that remains determined to stay on the trophy trail.

He added: "We don’t set ourselves a points total but it would be lovely to get 99 again (like last season).

"But I do think this season will be a lot tighter.

"I think teams have improved. You see , you see Leicester, you see - they have all improved so much."

Liverpool eased past Leicester 3-0 in their most recent fixture, despite having a number of absences to contend with, and have a outing against and Premier League trip to to take in this week.