Robertson: Man City defeat doesn’t change anything for Liverpool

The Reds defender is refusing to read too much into a rare setback, with Jordan Henderson claiming luck was not on their side at the Etihad Stadium

Andy Robertson claims Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Premier League title rivals Manchester City “doesn’t change anything” for a Reds side still perched at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops missed the chance to pull 10 points clear of the defending champions on Thursday, with their advantage instead cut to four.

Losing is not something that Liverpool have been accustomed to this season, with their reversal at the Etihad Stadium representing a first in English top-flight competition this term.

With such positive progress having been made, and with a lead to still defend and many more outings to come, Robertson insists nobody at Anfield is going to read too much into one result.

The Scottish full-back said: “We have to remember we are still four points clear.

“It doesn’t change anything, and it wouldn’t if we’d won. Of course it would have been nice to be 10 points clear of them but we couldn’t have won it [the league] tonight and we have not lost it tonight.

“You saw their reaction at the end - they are obviously delighted - but they’ve not won the league either.

“We’ll fight right to the death, we are four points clear and they’ve closed the gap. Now it’s about how we react. It’s a new experience for all of us but we can use it to our advantage and look forward to the games ahead.”

Robertson’s words have been echoed by his skipper, with Liverpool captain Henderson another of those preferring to look towards offering a positive response to a rare setback rather than dwelling too long on it.

The England international said: “There is no need to get carried away.

“It is normal to be disappointed by a defeat. Now it is about reaction and I am sure the lads will react in the right way.

“Why would you lose confidence after a game like that? It could have been different. We were beaten by a very good City team but there were still moments in the game where we could have scored one or two more. We just have to accept the defeat.

“We created chances – a big one in the first half and a few in the second – and things could have been different with a little bit of luck. That is how football is sometimes.

“We have to move quickly. It is all about the reaction now and we have to react in the next game. I am confident we can bounce back.

“There were moments in the game where we had the momentum, but unfortunately we got done with the second goal. Overall we must keep our heads high. The lads have been brilliant all season and need to take it forward.”

Liverpool return to action in the FA Cup third round away at Wolves on Monday, before then heading out on the road again to take in a Premier League meeting with Brighton on January 12.