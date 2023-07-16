'Simply not true' - Robbie Fowler doesn't understand criticism of Jordan Henderson for considering Saudi Pro League move and denies he is 'taking the money'

Robbie Fowler has defended Jordan Henderson from criticism amid reports the Liverpool midfielder is considering moving to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is reported to have accepted a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq which will see him earn around £700,000 per week. Onlookers have criticised Henderson for considering the offer, with many claiming he is following the money to the Middle East. The Reds captain has also received flak due to his previous support of LGBT rights. Homesexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool legend Fowler has taken charge of Saudi second tier side Al-Qadsiah and spoke out to dismiss the criticism aimed at the 33-year-old, writing in The Mirror: "I’ve never quite understood why footballers' wages are such a sensitive topic, while the billions earned by financiers are never questioned.

"Let's get one thing clear though. I’m not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia, or is thinking of doing so. Not because I’m taking the money too - that’s simply not true. As I’ve explained before, I have taken a job in the league below the Saudi Pro League because I am ambitious to become a manager, because I want to prove myself."

He added: "Obviously I know Jordan well and I grew up with Stevie [Gerrard]. I think Steven is like me - he wants to manage, he wants to prove himself, and after leaving Aston Villa, the right offer simply hasn’t come along. Now he has the backing of a big club, in a league that wants to grow, to become one of the better leagues in the world. It’s a great opportunity for a manager with ambition to get to the top."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson will reunite with Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard if he joins the Saudi Arabian team. He would be the latest big name to earn a lucrative salary in the Pro League, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? The ex-Sunderland star is part of the Liverpool squad that has travelled to Germany for their pre-season training camp but he could soon be on his way to Saudi Arabia.