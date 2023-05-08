'The gang throws a pool party for the greatest football team on earth' - Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson join Wrexham stars as Las Vegas promotion blowout continues

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has been spotted joining in the club's title celebrations after treating the players to a trip to Las Vegas.

Wrexham celebrating promotion in Vegas

Owners paid for trip to the United States

McElhenney joins the party

WHAT HAPPENED? McElhenney has taken the plunge and joined in with Wrexham's celebrations after forking out on a trip to Las Vegas for his title-winning players. The Hollywood star, and wife and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Kaitlin Olson, happily posed for a photo after enjoying a pool party. Wrexham's tour of Sin City kicked off last week at the Hakkasan nightclub, and the players have also been spotted relaxing at the MGM Grand swimming pool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's trip to the United States is reward for a title-winning season that saw the Red Dragons finish on 111 points from 46 games, four clear of nearest challengers Notts County. The Welsh side grabbed the only automatic promotion spot on offer and will play League Two football next season.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will take a break after their celebrations before returning to the United States for some pre-season friendlies. The Red Dragons have already confirmed fixtures against Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.