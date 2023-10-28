'Stars gonna star' - Rob McElhenney hails Wrexham duo after Dragons beat Notts County in crunch League Two clash

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney hailed Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer after the duo starred in the team's win over Notts County in League Two.

McElhenney hails Wrexham duo

Red Dragons beat Notts County

Wrexham next face Mansfield Town

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star was elated to see his team comprehensively beat Notts County in a crunch League Two clash on Saturday. He hailed the two goalscorers Elliot Lee and Olli Palmer by calling them stars as he quoted Wrexham's official Twitter handle's full-time tweet and wrote, "Stars gonna star."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier, co-owner Ryan Reynolds had hailed the team's performance and also expressed his delight at defender Ben Tozer coming back to the team after sitting out the game against Crawley last weekend.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons will next take on Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup on November 4.