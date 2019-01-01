Riyad Mahrez lauds Manchester City’s perfect Champions League start

Pep Guardiola’s men cruised past the Ukrainian Premier League side with the Algeria international playing a key role in the victory

Riyad Mahrez has praised ’s impressive start to the following their 3-0 victory over on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old delivered an outstanding display in the encounter, scoring the opener before assisting Ilkay Gundogan for his side’s second goal while Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory.

Impressed with the imperious display of his team, the former star forward has taken to social media to express his feelings.

“Perfect way to start the Champions League tonight, let's keep it going,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

The international has made six appearances across all competitions this season, involving three starts.

The winger will hope for a starting role when City host at Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League game on Saturday.