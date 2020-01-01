Mahrez calls Manchester City teammate Aguero ‘a legend’

The Algerian forward was delighted for the Argentine who became the outright leader for Premier League hat-tricks

Riyad Mahrez has called Sergio Aguero “a legend” after he broke two Premier League records in ’s 6-1 demolition of on Sunday.

The former man scored a hat-trick that took him to 12 in the English top-flight, surpassing Alan Shearer’s long-established haul of 11.

He also stretched his league tally since arriving in eight-and-a-half years ago to 177 goals, overtaking Thierry Henry (175) as the leading non-British player in the competition’s history.

"We try to pass to each other and try to give each other more chances to score - and that’s what this team is all about," said Mahrez on the club website.

"The stats speak for themselves. He’s a legend for the club and Premier League.

"He shows it every week and I’m very happy to have him in the team.

"He has a lot of quality but he doesn’t need a lot of chances to score, so that shows how big a striker he is."

20+ - Riyad Mahrez has 21 goals and 22 assists in all club competitions since the start of last season - he is the only Premier League player have scored both scored and assisted over 20 goals over this period. Visionary. pic.twitter.com/1IMmQBUoHD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Mahrez himself got in on the action, scoring a brace and providing one assist, making him the only Premier League player to both score and assist 20 goals since the start of last season in all competitions (21 goals, 22 assists).