Richy Ledezma to New York? NYCFC remain hopeful of signing PSV Eindhoven starlet on loan

New York City FC are still in talks to bring in USMNT international and PSV midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan.

NYCFC looking for midfield reinforcements

Opened talks to loan PSV's Richy Ledezma in early February

Determined in their pursuit despite little movement over last month

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports of NYCFC's interest in loaning Ledezma first surfaced in early February. Despite making little progress in talks over the last month or so, the MLS outfit have still not given up on their pursuit of the talented midfielder, as per Tom Bogert. The lines of communication between the two clubs remain intact and the Pigeons are hopeful of getting a deal done before the MLS transfer window slams shut on April 24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: NYCFC are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following the departures of Maxi Moralez to Racing Club in Argentina, and defensive midfielder Nicolas Acevedo, who left for Brazilian outfit Esporte Clube Bahia in the off-season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ledezma, 22, joined PSV on a free transfer from Real Salt Lake in December 2018, but has only made 22 first-team appearances since then, partially due to a ACL rupture in December 2020. The Phoenix native has spent time between PSV's first and second teams this season. He's made just six Eredivisie appearances totaling 127 minutes with PSV, and could be open to a MLS return in search of regular game-time. While there's still a possibility of this move happening, negotiations could be tricky since Real Salt Lake still hold Ledezma's MLS rights, and NYCFC will have to trade those from the Western Conference outfit.

WHAT NEXT? NYCFC will look to accelerate talks over Ledezma loan deal in the coming weeks. Should a deal go through, the one-time capped USA international will be looking to impress with his performances back in his homeland, hoping for a return to Anthony Hudson's USMNT setup.