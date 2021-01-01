Richmond Boakye: Ghana striker reveals Lewandowski drive in Polish move

The 28-year-old opens up on his move to the central European country

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom reveals he has been inspired by Polish striker and Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski to play in the central European country.

The striker sealed a short-term move to 14-time league champions Gornik Zabrze on Tuesday, a deal which lasts until the end of the season.

He was last on the books of Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade, whom he left earlier this year upon the expiration of his contract.

''My target and ambition is to leave [Gornik] with a mark and name that would make people remember that a player came here from Ghana and played in Gornik Zabrze and was amazing. So, this is actually my target for now as a new player in Poland. To score as much as I can score," Boakye said, as reported by Kickgh.

"I know they have won 14 titles. I believe more in the fans because without the fans, there can't be a team. So for me to be here and see a traditional team like Gornik is amazing. I am willing to do my best to help the team to get far. All I can tell them is that I am here and part of the Gornik Zabrze family and I hope they will come and support us to victory when the stadium is opened.

"The cold is not new for me. One of my favourite players - Lewandowski - if he was able to play in Poland and move, then I think I have to go through it.

"I have played against Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League. As I always say he is one of my favourite strikers. So he was good and I like the way he plays and scores too. Again, I would say it was amazing to be on the field with Lewandowski."

Boakye initially spent two seasons with Red Star, scoring 27 league goals before heading for Chinese Super League fold Jiangsu Suning for a brief spell in 2018.

After returning from the Asian country where he scored three league goals in an injury-plagued season, he registered 13 top-flight goals for Red Star in 2018-19. The following term, he scored only one goal in another injury-ravaged campaign.

He has also featured for Italian sides Juventus, Genoa, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Latina, Spanish club Elche and Dutch outfit Roda JC Kerkrade