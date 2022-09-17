Richarlison burns Everton with 'lack of ambition' jibe as he explains why he had to join Tottenham

Richarlison criticised Everton's "lack of ambition" as he explained his decision to make a big-money move to Tottenham over the summer.

Brazilian claimed club lacked "ambition"

Toffees finished 16th last season, winless in this campaign

Richarlison has four goal involvements in seven games

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison left Everton after four years on Merseyside to join Antonio Conte's Tottenham. The Brazilian was the Toffees' second most-expensive signing of all time when he joined in the summer of 2018 although decided to jump ship after they found themselves in a relegation battle last season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to FourFourTwo, Richarlison said: "I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since his move to Spurs it has been a mixed bag for Richarlison. Initially he occupied a space on the bench although he has started to force his way into Antonio Conte's starting XI. He has assisted two goals in his last five games, while his Champions League double ensured Tottenham won their opening group-stage fixture against Marseille.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON & EVERTON: The Brazilian will be hoping to start his fourth consecutive game as Spurs face Leicester in the Premier League on September 17. Everton, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool as they host West Ham on September 18.