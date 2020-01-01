Reyna to earn first USMNT call-up for March friendlies as provisional Olympic roster revealed

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene for Borussia Dortmund this year, and USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is ready to call him up to the senior side

sensation Gio Reyna is set to receive his first call-up for the U.S. national team following a string of impressive performances recently.

Reyna, 17, has been named in a provisional list of 50 players for the USA’s squad for qualifying for the 2020 Olympic tournament in Tokyo.

manager Gregg Berhalter is widely reported to have confirmed the Sunderland-born 17-year-old will be called up for his next squad in March.

More teams

With friendly fixtures scheduled against the and , Reyna could make his senior debut as the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) looks to head off interest in one of their brightest young stars.

Reyna is the son of former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna and former USWNT international Danielle Egan, but was born in during his father’s spell at Sunderland.

The teenager has already represented the USA at Under-15, 16 and 17 levels, captaining the squad which finished runner-up in last year’s CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

He is not the only -based player included in the provisional Olympics squad, with defender Chris Richards, forward Ulysses Llanez Jr., forward Sebastian Soto and Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott also named.

winger Konrad de la Fuente is among the other notable names on the list of 50.

Two teams will qualify from the CONCACAF tournament, scheduled to be held in between March and April.

Reyna made his full debut for Dortmund in January, coming on as a late substitute in the 5-3 win over .

He scored his first goal shortly after, a stunning curling effort in defeat to in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Reyna also featured in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Article continues below

In so doing, he became the third-youngest player to ever feature in the knockout stage of the competition, and he assisted Erling Haaland’s stunning winner.

The two CONCACAF berths are the last spots still to be decided for this summer’s men’s football tournament in Tokyo.

Already qualified are hosts , , Germany, Romania, , New Zealand, , , , , , , and .