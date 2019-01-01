REXONA HOSTS MANCHESTER CITY’S GLOBAL TROPHY TOUR IN ABU DHABI

Rexona and Manchester City provide fans the opportunity of meeting club legend Micah Richards at Abu Dhabi Mall

During the global Trophy Tour of , Rexona hosted an event in AD COOP store to provide club fans the opportunity of meeting Micah Richards, the former Manchester City defender. The global Trophy Tour presented by Etihad Airways, showcased Manchester City’s silverware as a part of the club’s celebration in making football history by becoming the first English club to lift six trophies across both its men’s and women’s teams in the same season.

Fans gathered in crowds to meet and greet Richards appearing on stage after the trophies made their Abu Dhabi debut inside the store and watched the legend speak of his momentous visit to the

The club legend made 246 appearances during his tenure from 2005-2014 and was part of the Premier League-winning squad season 2011/2012.

When asked about the win, he commented saying, “Our win was incredible and emotions ran unbelievably high that day. There was a time where we lagged behind by 2 nil and kept the commitment going until Aguero scored! It was the best feeling ever, and I can definitely say that the hard work paid off that season.”

At the event, Rexona, the world’s leading deodorant and antiperspirant brand and the official personal care partner for Manchester City globally, facilitated a fan activation that replicated the Manchester City locker room where fans had the opportunity to not only take photos with the six trophies but get a chance to win a Manchester City jersey.

Richards further elaborated on the partnership of the two prestigious entities mentioning Rexona launching a new men’s deodorant with Manchester City earlier this year. “This partnership has worked very well, as both organizations aim to bring fans together to see the club’s achievements first-hand. Rexona has succeeded in providing a platform for us to meet all those fans from the UAE who haven’t necessarily had the opportunity to travel to Manchester that frequently. I hope they enjoyed the experience in seeing the trophies live,” he added.

Representatives from Manchester City, Rexona and Unilever were present to address the crowd and mention the significance of the collaboration and the passion of the game bringing people from all walks of life, together. “We’re honoured to be hosting a prestigious club, Manchester City at Abu Dhabi, where fans gathered in crowds to meet and greet a great football legend. The Trophy Tour is a testament to our ongoing strategic partnership with the club where we aim to provide experiences to our consumers through initiatives that inspire and enable people to move more. We look forward to hosting the club for further events through our ongoing commitment to promote an active lifestyle,” said Cem Tarık Yüksel, Managing Director of Unilever Gulf.