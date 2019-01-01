Rexona and LaLiga gave a lucky winner "the best day of his life"

Rexona and LaLiga teamed up to organize an exciting event where some lucky winners could train with Morata, Rakitic and Simeone.

fan Odeh Alsmeirat was among those who enjoyed an experience of lifetime thanks to Rexona and LaLiga, travelling to Madrid to meet three of the game’s biggest stars.

Rexona, the world’s leading deodorant and antiperspirant brand and an official partner of LaLiga, is rewarding fans’ passion for Spanish football by offering them a once-in-a-lifetime trip to .

And Odeh was one of the lucky winners, flying from Dubai to Madrid, where he met with midfielder Ivan Rakitic as well as striker Álvaro Morata coach Diego Simeone.

“It was an experience that I will never forget,” said Odeh.

His amazing trip began with a tour of ’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium before he headed across the city to Atleti’s Wanda Metropolitano, but the best was yet to come.

Odeh was met at the Wanda Metropolitano by Rakitic, Morata and Simeone, who were waiting to put on a special training session for him and other competition winners.

After being gifted some special training gear, Odeh and co. grabbed some balls and were given a masterclass by three of European football’s most recognisable faces in what was described by winners; as one of the best days of their lives.