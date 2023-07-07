Revealed: William Saliba's new Arsenal shirt number for 2023-24 season after Frenchman signs four-year contract

- Saliba signs a new long-term contract
- Reveals new jersey number
- Big part of Arteta's plan
WHAT HAPPENED? French defender Saliba unveiled his new number for the 2023-24 season with Arsenal after signing a new deal until 2027 with the club.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bondy-born defender joined Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Etienne but had to spend the next couple of seasons on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice and Marseille but has returned and become an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.
WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? The 22-year-old has returned back to training with Arsenal, who return to pre-season action against Nurnberg on the 13th of July.