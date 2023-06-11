Revealed: Why Jude Bellingham will not play in England's games against Malta & North Macedonia

Jude Bellingham will not feature in England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta, the FA have confirmed.

Bellingham to miss upcoming fixtures

Has linked up with squad

Real Madrid target a key member of Three Lions side

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has joined up with the England squad as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures but the FA has confirmed that he will not play any part in the two upcoming games as the Three Lions continue their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Gareth Southgate's side have made a strong start, already beating Italy and Ukraine.

WHY WON'T BELLINGHAM PLAY? The midfielder is still carrying the injury that ruled him out of Dortmund's final game of the Bundesliga season, as they drew with Mainz to hand Bayern Munich the German title. He will remain with the squad to rehab his injury at St George's Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: The FA confirmed in a statement: "Bellingham will spend time at the National Football Centre to continue his rehabilitation on the injury that ruled him out of Borussia Dortmund's season finale."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has played his final game for Dortmund, as he is set to move to Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m), and he will undergo a medical soon. It remains to be seen if his injury will have any bearing on that procedure, but it may explain why he is keen to remain with the England camp.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He is likely to be announced as a Madrid player soon, and could play a part in pre-season, as they prepare to take on AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus in friendlies before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.