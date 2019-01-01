Revealed: Why Egypt defender Hegazi was dropped from West Bromwich Albion squad

The 28-year-old Egypt defender was omitted from the West Bromwich Albion match-day squad on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion coach Slaven Bilic has revealed the reason why defender Ahmed Hegazi was dropped from Saturday’s Championship draw with , that it was due to a training ground incident.

The Championship leaders were held 1-1 at home by Brentford with Hegazi being left out of the squad.

After not including Hegazi in the side that faced Brentford, Bilic said he was forced to do so following a training ground incident which he did not further explain.

"Something happened yesterday on the training ground. It was nothing major that I'm going to discuss or share with the media,” Bilic was quoted as saying by AFP.

"It was little things but big enough for him not to be in the squad today.”

The international has made just three league appearances for this season, having shaken off an ankle injury that slowed his start to the campaign.

Hegazi is also reported to be pushing for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, while West Brom are understood to have already rejected a £3 million bid for the central defender.