Revealed: USMNT role for Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna after Gregg Berhalter’s reappointment

Giovanni Reyna claims that he will have an “important role” to play for the United States following Gregg Berhalter’s reappointment as head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker generated unwelcome headlines during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as Berhalter’s initial reign as USMNT boss came to a close – with there suggestions that he was almost sent home from that tournament. His family have since become embroiled in an exchange of allegations with Berhalter, leading to admissions that there is “work to do” when it comes to their professional relationship. Reyna is, however, convinced that he will retain a prominent role in future plans for the U.S.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reyna has told ESPN commentator Derek Rae when asked about his standing in the USMNT camp now that Berhalter is back at the helm: “I spoke with [technical director] Matt Crocker in Las Vegas after the Mexico game and he assured me that I will have an important role in the programme for many years going forward. My job is to keep improving on the field and help the team win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna figured for the U.S. as they savoured CONCACAF Nations League glory earlier this summer, with America now readying itself for hosting duties at the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup. Reyna added on collective ambition heading into those tournaments: “The Copa America in the U.S. will be a great experience for our team as we continue to progress. We need to raise our expectations. There is no reason why we shouldn’t compete for the trophy in front of our own fans in our country. That’s our mentality.”

WHAT NEXT? Reyna has earned 20 senior caps for his country, scoring four goals, and would have more international appearances to his name were it not for an unfortunate habit of picking up niggling injuries.