Revealed: Roma's stance on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

Roma are reportedly not interested in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is set to leave United after the club completed a six-month internal investigation earlier this week. Greenwood saw charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control dropped in February this year.

Since the news of the player leaving United became official, he has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Jose Mourinho's Roma.

But according to Filippo Biafora, the Giallorossi have denied any interest in the English player this summer.

Greenwood was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but senior sources have indicated that any such transfer is unlikely. Steven Gerrard has also taken to Instagram to explicitly deny that Al-Ettifaq are exploring signing the forward.

Greenwood has appeared in 129 matches for the Red Devils and still has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2025. The club indicated that they will work with Greenwood to find an avenue for him to recommence his career.