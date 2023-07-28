Revealed: Not hold my beer! Antonela Roccuzzo explains meaning of Lionel Messi goal celebration for Inter Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo has revealed the meaning of Lionel Messi’s goal celebration at Inter Miami – with it not a ‘hold my beer’ gesture to David Beckham.

Argentine on target in Leagues Cup clash

Gestured towards those on the touchline

Celebration was a nod towards Marvel character

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made an immediate impact at his new club in the United States, with the target being found on three occasions through two appearances. His first of the game in a Leagues Cup clash with Atlanta United saw him turn to the sidelines upon hitting the net and extend his arm out towards those on the sidelines. Many considered that to be a tongue-in-cheek message to Inter Miami co-owner Beckham, who helped to take the iconic Argentine to America, but his wife has given a different story.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a post on Instagram, Antonela has revealed that Messi was gesticulating towards his sons Thiago, Ciro and Mateo – who were also in the crowd. It turns out that Thiago is a big Marvel fan, with Thor being his favourite character. Messi was, therefore, paying homage to the Asgardian god of thunder by holding his hand out while waiting for his iconic hammer to arrive.

WHAT NEXT? Messi could be seen smiling after his celebration, with the reaction of his kids spotted among the jubilant Inter Miami fans. The expectation should be that there will be many more goals to come from the 2022 World Cup, which could mean that he breaks out new routines on a regular basis.