Revealed: The impact ‘unbelievable’ Lionel Messi has already had on Inter Miami training

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has become a marquee addition for the MLS outfit – alongside his former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. He has only made one appearance off the bench for Inter Miami, but marked that occasion with a stoppage-time free-kick that sealed a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup. Messi is leading by example after linking up with new employers in America, with his relentless pursuit of excellence rubbing off on those around him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Finland international Taylor – who scored Inter Miami’s other goal against Cruz Azul - has told The Independent of working with the all-time great: “It’s amazing, it’s great, of course I’m excited. He’s just come in and brought a lot of energy to the team. His play means he makes the right decisions all of the time in training and in the games which is why it’s so good. It’s a great feeling. The way to win it as well. To witness that free-kick and the quality he brings to the team, it’s unbelievable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor has gone from playing non-league football at Lincoln Moorlands Railway to being a team-mate of World Cup winner Messi, with the 28-year-old midfielder living out his own dream. He added: “If someone told me a few years ago when sitting on the bench for Lincoln Moorlands that I’m going to play with Busquets and Messi I would have just laughed in their face. I was sitting on the bench, I wasn’t able to get any minutes in non-league and the coach told me I’m not strong enough or basically good enough. I was just sitting on the bench watching. It tested me when I was younger. I was calling my parents back home in Finland and saying maybe I want to look for something, other options.”

WHAT NEXT? Taylor joined Inter Miami in 2022 and will be hoping that the arrival of Messi and Co – with Luis Suarez another potential addition at DRV PNK Stadium – delivers a reversal in fortune for the David Beckham co-owned franchise as they currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.