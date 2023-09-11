Revealed: Fiorentina inserted 'secret' transfer clause into Sofyan Amrabat's contract ahead of Man Utd loan move

Fiorentina inserted a clause into Sofyan Amrabat's contract ahead of his loan move to Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Per The Daily Mirror, Fiorentina have inserted a clause that means Amrabat's contract will automatically extend by one year if United opt against buying the midfielder at the end of his loan. The two clubs have agreed a purchase option within the deal but, crucially, it is not an obligation, meaning United are not compelled to buy the Morocco international next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club and could well return to Italy once his spell at Old Trafford is over. He is also a Morocco international with 49 caps.

WHAT NEXT? United return to Premier League action against Brighton this weekend, but Amrabat remains out after picking up an injury in training.