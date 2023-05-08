Revealed: What Erling Haaland is set to earn in end-of-season bonuses as Man City forward eyes treble and Ballon d’Or

Erling Haaland and Manchester City remain on course to win the treble this season which could bring some eye-watering bonuses for the Norwegian.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has endured a record-breaking debut season in England, with his goals helping to ensure Manchester City remain in the hunt to land the treble. The striker is also on track for some hefty bonuses if City do deliver trophies this season, according to talkSPORT. Haaland will earn an extra £1 million ($1.26m) for winning the Premier League and the same amount if Pep Guardiola's side lift the European Cup. The striker would also earn a further £350,000 ($442,000) if City clinch the FA Cup and will also pick up the same amount if, as expected, he clinches the Premier League Golden Boot award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland already seems to have the Golden Boot wrapped up. The striker notched a record-breaking 35th Premier League goal against West Ham, beating the previous top-flight record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. The City striker tops the scoring charts and is nine ahead of nearest challenger Harry Kane.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 22-year-old's goalscoring exploits also put him in contention to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. If Haaland does pick up the prestigious Golden Ball then he will earn another £1m bonus from Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland and Manchester City face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.