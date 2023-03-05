'Rest well Christian Atsu' - How Thomas Partey paid tribute to Ghana icon during Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

Thomas Partey paid tribute to late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu after scoring for Arsenal against Bournemouth.

The midfielder netted his side's first goal as the Gunners overturned a two-goal deficit in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

After scoring, Partey lifted his jersey to show a message underneath dedicated to his late international team-mate which read: "Rest Well Christian Atsu."

After the game the tribute was seen again, as Partey removed his jersey for the post-match celebrations.

On February 18, it was officially confirmed that former Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton winger Atsu was among those to have lost their lives in the tragic earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Atsu's body was pulled from the rubble after a 12-day search. The 31-year-old had been missing since the building he lived in Hatay, Turkey collapsed on February 6.