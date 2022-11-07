'He’s been very respectful to Arsenal' - Potter defends Aubameyang after horrorshow against Gunners at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter has insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has always been 'respectful' towards former employers Arsenal.

  • Potter defends Aubameyang
  • Respectful towards Arsenal
  • Had forgettable outing against former club

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's London derby, Aubameyang featured in a pre-game trailer where he said, 'Arsenal, nothing personal. I'm back, I'm blue, I'm ready. Let's go.' This attracted the ire of Gunners fans and they were delighted to witness the forward struggle at Stamford Bridge, with the 33-year-old managing onlyeight touches in just over an hour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about his decision to substitute Aubameyang, Potter told TalkSport, "It was just to get Armando on, use his running power. He’s a player that we believe in as well, so it was a tough afternoon for Pierre, but it wasn’t about him, it’s about the team.

“As I’ve said before he’s been very respectful to Arsenal, to me, he’s been no problem at all. But it’s part of those decisions that you have to make as a coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result moved Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea now 13 points adrift in seventh. After the game Potter also admitted his side had been beaten by the better team.

IN A PHOTO:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The forward is likely to feature in Chelsea's matchday squad against Manchester City in a midweek Carabao Cup tie before facing Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

