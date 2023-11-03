A replacement for Andre Onana already?! Man Utd considering move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa with Erik ten Hag set to lose No.1 during 2023 AFCON

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as they prepare to lose Andre Onana to the 2023 AFCON in January.

Onana to play 2023 AFCON

United looking at GK reinforcements

Costa heads list of candidates

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Inter shot stopper made headlines when he was sent home from Cameroon's camp in Qatar before retiring from international football altogether. However, Onana has since completed a U-turn on that decision and will now be available for selection for January's continental tournament, meaning United will be without their first choice keeper for the best part of a month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result, Spanish outlet Fichajes notes that the Red Devils are keen on bringing in reinforcements. Specifically, Porto 'keeper Costa, who has been linked with United in the past - and has even received praise from players at the Manchester club. The report continues that this interest stems purely from United's need for goalkeeping backup - and not Onana's poor start to the season - although the club would have to part ways with around €50 million (£44m/$53m) to make the deal happen.

DID YOU KNOW? Costa has been at Porto his entire career, racking up a mammoth 122 senior appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? At 24 years old, Costa is three years Onana's junior and would therefore provide ample competition for the Cameroon international for many years to come. However, it remains to be seen whether United's interest in the Portuguese materialises into a concrete offer.