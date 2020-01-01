Rennes set to snub Real Madrid’s Camavinga ambition

The 17-year-old has been one of Europe's most eye-catching talents of the last 12 months - but that doesn't mean he will necessarily be Spain bound

’s chances of signing Eduardo Camavinga have hit a snag, with indicating that their “priority” over the summer will be to keep their squad intact.

With the announcement that is officially over and that the Breton club have been declared third-placed finishers, it means they will go into the qualifying rounds for the next season.

It will be their debut campaign in Europe’s leading competition and they have indicated they want to make the most of it – and that means retaining the bulk of the squad that has allowed them to qualify.

“The priority will be to keep our team, which has shown all its talent in this fantastic season. We'll have to be smart in the transfer market to improve the team and make it the best we possibly can in order to pass this qualifying round,” president Nicolas Holveck told L’Equipe.

Owned by the billionaire Pinault family, they are under little financial pressure to sell.

Camavinga is one of the players who has been most impressive in their campaign, with the 17-year-old, who is already a Under-21 international, strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid after a making a stellar impression in his first full season of first-team football.

Indeed, it has been reported that such is the club’s desire to retain the services of Camavinga that they sacked highly respected president Olivier Letang for opening negotiations with Madrid without informing shareholders.

Nevertheless, reports state that should Rennes receive a bumper offer for the prodigious young player, they could be open to making a sale, though his price is likely to start at around €50 million.

Zinedine Zidane is said to have made the youngster one of his primary targets for the summer, with Madrid having enjoyed a successful history of having plucked players away from France before they hit their peak. Both Karim Benzema ( ) and Raphael Varane (Lens) moved to the Spanish capital after making their first steps in their homeland.

Camavinga has already won one Ligue 1 Player of the Month award, while the Angola-born player has made a total of 43 senior appearances, scoring one goal and creating two more.