Rennes forward M'baye Niang flattered by Marseille links

The Senegal international can not rule out the possibility of a move to the Stade Velodrome should the right offer come

forward M'baye Niang has stated he has an interest in amid the growing transfer speculation linking him with the club.

The Olympians are looking to strengthen as they return to the for the first time in seven years, after finishing second behind PSG in the abruptly-ended season.

Niang has been heavily touted to join the club, with his family based in the city. The 25-year-old Senegalese player earlier asserted he would not be insensitive to a potential move.

"It's flattering [the rumours around Marseille]. There is no smoke without fire. There have been discussions, but today there is nothing concrete," Niang told Canal+ as reported by FootMercato.

"Marseille also has problems to resolve. Yes, it is a club that interests me, it is a club that has a good history, they also have warm supporters, as I like.

"If it has to be done it will be with great pleasure and whatever happens Stade Rennais will remain in my heart."

Niang has been on the books of Rennes since 2018 when he joined from , first on loan and then permanently.

He finished as the club's top scorer last term with 15 goals in all competitions. He also won the French Cup in 2019 in a shock 6-5 penalty shootout win over PSG.

As much as Niang holds Marseille dear, he is still keen to explore other clubs outside and is willing to take a pay cut if need be.

"If I have the sports project like I have in Rennes, I can lower my salary because I will take pleasure and win trophies," Niang said.

"The leaders today know my intentions, to find a great club. Without denigrating Stade Rennais which is a good club, a very good club. It was the club that allowed me to be happy and rediscover the joy of playing football.

“In France, there are clubs that probe and try to find out under what conditions I can come. Abroad too. In all clubs are looking for attackers. I sort. At the end there will only be one left.

"Today everyone talks about Marseille because my wife is from Marseille, I like Marseille, I am there often. But there are other clubs that I can like as much.”

Niang has previously played for , , , and .