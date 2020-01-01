Refiloe Jane: Banyana Banyana star on target as AC Milan thrash Bari

The midfielder found the net in the second half as the Rossoneri crushed their visitors in a nine-goal thriller on Wednesday

Refiloe Jane scored her second goal in a 6-3 victory against Bari in Wednesday's women's contest.

The 26-year-old had opened her Italian top-flight goal account with a breathtaking strike in 3-2 comeback triumph over a week ago, before adding to her tally at Centro Sportivo Peppino Vismara.

After a 1-0 win at Orobica last week, Maurizio Ganz's side broke the deadlock through Valentina Giacinti inside the first minute.

However, the hosts' early lead celebration was shortlived when Aina Torres helped the visitors level matters in the 17th minute.

After the break, the Rossoneri regained the lead thanks to Giacinti's second of the match five minutes after the restart, before Nora Heroum increased the tally three minutes later.

In the 56th minute, the international struck to make it 4-1 but AC Milan paid dearly for the defensive blunders when Cristina Carp pulled one back for the visitors in the 77th minute.

Berglind Borvaldsdottir recovered the hosts' three-goal advantage a minute later, before Giacinti guaranteed the victory with her third of the tie as Neomi Manno's late effort reduced the deficit for Bari.

Banyana Banyana midfielder Jane, who played from the start to finish, has been a regular fixture in 12 outings for Ganz's ladies this season and has scored two goals in her last three matches.

The win keeps AC Milan in third on the Serie A women's log with 29 points from 13 matches and they will host Milan in a local derby on Sunday.