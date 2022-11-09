Reece James told he won't be in England's final World Cup squad

- James told he won't go to World Cup
- Still recovering from knee injury
- Southgate not keen on taking risk
WHAT HAPPENED? James' World Cup dream appears to be over, with Gareth Southgate set to finalise his England squad without the right-back due to a knee injury he picked up in October, according to widespread reports. The Athletic has reported that Southgate called the 22-year-old on Tuesday to inform him of his decision.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After he collided with Theo Hernandez during Chelsea's victory at the San Siro in the Champions League, James was hit with an eight-week injury layoff following a knee injury. Blues boss Graham Potter confirmed that the full-back was back jogging with the group on Tuesday, but Southgate won't be risking him in Qatar.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? With his World Cup chances now in tatters, James must now focus on using the time wisely, with all eyes on a return to the pitch for Chelsea once the tournament comes to an end in December.