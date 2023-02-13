Reece James convinced Chelsea can become 'one of the best teams in the world' after raft of new signings

Reece James believes that Chelsea's mass influx of new signings can help them become "one of the best teams in the world" in the future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues' summer spending spree showed no signs of stopping in January, with owner Todd Boehly dipping into his war chest to splash another £323 million ($392m) on eight new signings. Having accounted for around 37% of the league's total spend and accumulated more than all clubs across Europe's other top four leagues combined, Chelsea have come under intense criticism and even prompted a regulation change by UEFA. James, on the other hand, appeared delighted by the club's future prospects as a result of this outlay.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t think there’s a trophy we [Chelsea] can’t win," James said in an interview with Football Daily. "I think with the team we’re building, with the structure, with all the young players. Once we've played together for a longer period of time and everyone has gained more experience, I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of those eight signings was Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix, who impressed at the second time of asking following a disastrous debut against Fulham. It is thought that Chelsea could be keen on making the Portugal international's deal permanent, while USMNT star Christian Pulisic could head the other way in what could be a busy window of outgoings in west London.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The England international will hope to be feature from the off in Chelsea's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, as Potter's side look for their first win in four matches.