Reece James has handed Chelsea a timely fitness boost, with the England defender returning to training ahead of a meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Defender missed win over Leeds

Ready to return for European duty

Blues taking aim at quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are due to be in Champions League action on Tuesday when playing host to Bundesliga opposition at Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter’s side currently trail their last-16 showdown with Dortmund 1-0 on aggregate, but James is ready to form part of a bid for a quarter-final berth after shaking off a hamstring complaint that ruled him out of an important 1-0 victory over Leeds at the weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic also took part in Chelsea’s training session on Monday, as they continue with their comebacks from injury that have kept them stuck on the sidelines since August and January respectively.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues will once again be without Thiago Silva against Dortmund, with the Brazilian defender set to sit out six weeks with knee ligament damage, while Mason Mount - suspended for the second leg - is still nursing the abdominal problem that kept him out of the welcome win over Leeds that eased some of the pressure that has been building on Potter’s shoulders.