Red-hot Hamdallah at the double as Musa's Al Nassr defeat Al Raed

The 29-year-old continued with his fine goalscoring run against Raed Al Tahadi as the Knights of Najd stepped up their league title chase with a win

Al Nassr claimed a 4-1 win over Al Raed in Wednesday’s Premier League game, with Abderrazak Hamdallah bagging a brace.



Trailing by a goal inside the King Fahd Stadium, the Moroccan recorded an assist and two goals to hand his side all three points.



Just eight minutes into the action, Rayed Al Ghamdi handed Al Raed a shock lead after slotting into an empty net after a mix-up between two Al Nassr defenders.



Eleven minutes later, Hamdallah equalised after scoring from goalkeeper Azzedine Doukha’s rebound after the Algerian had saved his initial penalty kick.



Things got worse for the visitors after Giuliano put the hosts ahead with a long-range effort after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Hamdallah.



It was the turn of Nordin Amrabat to find the net with four minutes left to play after an impressive one-two pass with Guiliano.



In the closing minutes of the game, the Moroccan completed his double thanks to substitute Ahmed Musa’s assist.



The ex-Guangzhou R&F forward now boasts of 18 goals in 19 league outings, while his compatriot Ambrabat accounts for two goals in 21 outings.



Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Arabia elite division log with 45 points from 22 outings - six points below leaders Al Hilal.



They are guests of Al Ahli in Sunday's King's Cup clash before hosting them in a league encounter on March 20.



