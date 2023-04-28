Society+ City to represent U.S. in Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Germany after winning New York tournament

Red Bull hosted the American leg of their Four 2 Score tournament in New York, with the winning team earning a trip to Leipzig for the World Final.

WHAT HAPPENED? The tournament was won by Society + City, a Miami-based team composed of David Ochoa, Stiven Salinas, Luis Peralta, Connor Rezende and Juan Quintero with Boris Jofre as their coach.

Society + City was one of 16 teams in the four-a-side tournament held on the Pier 40 Rooftop in Manhattan which featured appearances from New York Red Bulls stars John Tolkin, Dru Yearwood, Lewis Morgan and Cristian Casseres as well as the Red Bull Freestyle Crew.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tournament features 27 participating countries across four continents, with each tournament being comprised of a group stage and knockout round with each game played as a 10-minute, four-a-side match.

The winning teams will advance to the World Final, which will be held in Germany this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOUR 2 SCORE? Qualifiers are still to be played in South Korea, Kuwait, Mauritius, Panama, the Netherlands and Brazil ahead of the July 8 tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

