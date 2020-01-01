Recovering Mane anticipates Liverpool return

The Senegalese hasn’t featured for the Reds since his withdrawal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January

forward Sadio Mane has hinted at an imminent return from injury with a post on social media on Friday.

The African Player of the Year was withdrawn in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 23, before missing their draw at Shrewsbury Town, as well as Premier League wins over and .

After his injury, Klopp revealed the international was going to miss at least two games, but he’s missed three in all competitions since being forced off at Molineux.

"Sadio will not be involved against West Ham and probably not Southampton,” Klopp said in January.

"After that, he should be fine. He has a small muscle tear. We were lucky, it was not that serious."

The 27-year-old seemed happy to be back in training, as seen with a positive post on Instagram, where he was seated with Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren.

"Getting ready with Mo Salah's friend," Mane captioned.

The rest of the Liverpool squad are away from the club’s Melwood training ground on the newly-introduced Premier League winter break, with the trio of Mane, Salah and Lovren the only first-team players currently on Merseyside.

Klopp’s unbeaten side sit top of the league table on 73 points, 22 points ahead of who have 51 points.

The Anfield giants return to action with a trip to on February 15, as they seek to maintain their unblemished run in the league.