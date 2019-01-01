Real Zaragoza sign Ghana's Dwamena from Levante

The forward will spend the 2019-20 season with The Whites after a frustrating first season with the Frogs

striker Raphael Dwamena has left Spanish club for second-tier side Real Zaragoza in search for regular playing time.

The 23-year-old transfers from Estadio Ciudad de on a season-long loan deal, having made only 15 appearances and started three games in all competitions for the club since joining from Swiss fold FC Zurich last summer.

Zurich, Spanish second division side Real Oviedo, and German outfit 96 were all reportedly expressed interest in signing him for the 2019-20 season.

"Levante UD and Real Zaragoza have agreed to the assignment of Raphael Dwamena until the end of the season," Levante have announced on their official website.

"The 23-year-old Ghanaian striker arrived at the Orriols club last summer from FC Zurich and during the last campaign he participated in 15 official commitments and scored a goal."

Dwamena's limited playing time was a result of fitness issues and a loss of form.

His lack of game time caused him a place in Ghana's squad for the in after a good showing at the start of the qualifiers for the competition.

The striker has also played for Austrian clubs Lustenau and Liefering.

