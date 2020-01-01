Real Sociedad announce newly-signed David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus

The former Premier League star is showing no symptoms of Covid-19 but will remain in isolation until tests return a negative result

have announced that David Silva has tested positive for the coronavirus as the former star remains isolated and is currently asymptomatic.

The Spanish star recently completed his move to the club, departing Manchester City after a 10-year stay with the Premier League giants.

Silva's return to came via a free transfer, with the midfielder stunning after opting to sign with Real Sociedad despite previously discussing a deal with the Italian side.

The 34-year-old midfielder has yet to join up with his team-mates for pre-season and will now remain isolated after Monday's positive test.

"Real Sociedad confirms that David Silva has tested positive in the PCR test carried out this morning at the Policlínica Gipuzkoa," the club said in a statement.

"This is the second test that the new Real Sociedad player has taken in the last 72 hours, the first of which took place on Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the result was negative.

"David Silva travelled yesterday on a regular flight to Bilbao and arrived in San Sebastián at night. This morning, the second test was carried out, as indicated in the protocol for returning to activity, the result being positive.

"During these first hours in San Sebastian, David Silva has not had the opportunity to go to Zubieta or greet his new colleagues.

"The player is already isolated and has been asymptomatic at all times. The case has been communicated to the competent health authorities."

Silva says that he has set his sights on winning silverware with Real Sociedad following his switch from Manchester City, as he hopes to help the club challenge the likes of and at the top of .

During his time at Manchester City, Silva won four Premier League titles, the EFL Cup five times and the twice as he became a key figure during a golden era for the club.

Silva featured 40 times during the most recent campaign, firing six goals in what ended up being his final season in the Premier League.

Real Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga in the 2019-20 campaign, though they won just two of their 11 fixtures following the restart.