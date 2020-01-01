Zidane backs Real Madrid forwards to be new 'BBC' and 'define an era'

The Blancos manager is expecting Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio to play a big role for the club over the next few years

coach Zinedine Zidane is backing Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio to "define an era" for the club.

Madrid have faded as an attacking force in the years since their much-revered 'BBC' triumvirate of Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo was disbanded.

While Benzema has scored 45 goals since the start of 2018-19, Bale fell out of favour before leaving and Hazard has struggled for form and fitness since being brought in as Ronaldo's replacement last year.

However, Hazard made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over , scoring for the first time in 392 days, while Asensio is expected to have a big future at the club after recovering from a serious knee injury.

While Zidane stopped short of comparing the trios, he is optimistic the three still at the club can achieve great success in the coming years.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's clash with , Zidane said: "The players who are here always want to make history. Those three you just said are important and I'm sure they can define an era in Madrid. Those three are important and are going to do important things.

"I know there is talk about us needing to change things in the squad, but what I see inside is that everyone wants to win and compete, and that is very good for the coach, who is me at the moment.

"I enjoy all of my players and we are going to try with everyone to achieve the objectives."

The Madrid squad has shown evidence of tension of late, with Benzema caught on camera slating team-mate Vinicius Junior to Ferland Mendy in the tunnel during half-time of their previous Champions League outing against .

Zidane recently said the pair have spoken and the situation is fine, and Raphael Varane is calling for the team to remain united in the face of uncomfortable reports surrounding the club.

"The Real Madrid dressing room is very close," Varane said. "We know that there is a lot of pressure here and many things are said outside the club, especially when we lose. We have to help each other. We have to be calm with things [coming from] outside the club."

Madrid have failed to win either of their two opening group games for the second season in a row, having previously not done so for 23 years. Similarly, they are winless in four games in the competition ahead of Inter's visit, their worst run since September 2006.