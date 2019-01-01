Real Madrid winger Vazquez set for period on sidelines after freak gym accident

The Blancos will without the Spain international when La Liga resumes after the international break, while he recovers from a broken big toe

Lucas Vazquez has suffered a fractured big toe in his left foot after a bizarre gym accident, have confirmed ahead of their clash with .

Vazquez sustained the injury when he dropped a weight during a gym session, according to reports in .

Madrid, who host Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, have not specified a timeframe for his recovery.

The 28-year-old missed matches against Mallorca and in October due to a calf problem and is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to the distal phalanx in his left hallux," read a club statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Vazquez has made seven La Liga appearances this season, starting four times and scoring once.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is also still without attacking duo Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez, both of whom are not expected to return to action until well into the new year.

The Frenchman does, however, have the option to call Gareth Bale back into his starting line-up following his return to full fitness over the international break.

Bale started both of ' qualifying wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary, but saw his commitment to Madrid's cause called into question for his celebrations after his county booked their spot in next year's tournament.

The 30-year-old was seen holding up a flag with the words "WALES. GOLF. MADRID... IN THAT ORDER" emblazoned across it after the win over Hungary at the Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blancos are level on 25 points with at the top of La Liga at the moment, but trail the leaders and reigning champions on goal difference.

After their clash with Sociedad at the weekend, Madrid will switch their focus to a crunch fixture against .

Zidane's men must secure a win or a draw at the Bernabeu on November 26 in order to book their place in the next round, with top spot in Group A also still up for grabs.