Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Zinedine Zidane was left fuming by Los Blancos' last performance and will want to see much more from his side at the Bernabeu on Sunday

will attempt to prevent their campaign from limping to a sorry conclusion when they host at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are almost certain to finish a disappointing third in the standings , with just one win in their last four matches, including an embarrassing 1-0 loss to last time out.

They play a Villarreal side that has struggled for much of the campaign but found an extra gear to push away from the relegation zone over the last month, with three wins and a draw coming from their last four outings.

Can the Yellow Submarine become the latest side to sink Los Blancos?

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Courtois, Luca Defenders Vallejo, Varane, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal, Marcelo Midfielders Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Brahim, Asensio, Isco, Llorente Forwards Mariano, Vinicius Jr., Vazquez

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Mariano, Brahim Diaz

Position Villarreal squad Goalkeepers Asenjo, Fernandez, Barbosa Defenders Gonzalez, Funes Mori, Ruiz, Pedraza, Costa, Quintilla, Gaspar Midfielders Iborra, Fuego, Trigueros, Cazorla, Morlanes, Fornals Forwards Chukwueze, Raba, Moreno, Bacca

Villarreal starting XI: Andres Fdez; Gaspar, Alvaro, Funes Mori, Gerard, Fornals, Iborra, Pedraza, Cazorla, Chukwueze, Quintilla

Match Preview

Zinedine Zidane is not a happy coach. A 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano last weekend left the Real Madrid boss incensed at the level of display he had watched.

There was not an aspect of the match that impressed the Frenchman, who led the club to three successive European Cups before quitting last summer only to return after the brief failed tenures of Julen Lopetegui and Santi Solari.

He has been unable to transform the team’s fortunes and his frustration came to a head after the defeat to the reigning Segunda Division champions.

“I always defend my players, but not today,” he seethed. “We did nothing at any level. Sometimes you fail to score, but we didn’t do anything at all. I’m angry because it’s a bad look, and I’m responsible.

“It was all bad, our attitude and the game overall. We gave nothing. Not in the duels, running or anything. Rayo played, but we did nothing.”

Indeed, the biggest positive he seemed to draw from the performance was, damningly, that the end is in sight for what has been a miserable campaign for one of the game’s largest clubs.

“We’ve got three games to go and the season will be over and that’s that,” he said.

Villarreal, who remain desperate for the points that will secure their place in the top flight next season, had never won at the Bernabeu until Pablo Fornals struck an 87th-minute winner in the league match last season.

“That goal will remain in the history of this club forever,” he said. “It’s something very important that I did, but I have to think about the present and look for victory again. Even if it's a cliche, it's true that football has no memory. It is in the match on Sunday that we need to score points to get close to our target.”

Coach Javier Calleja said before last weekend’s 1-1 draw against that it would “kill us” if they were to be relegated. With a five-point cushion and just three games remaining, the situation looks promising, but the nerves will linger until the points are on the board.

Expect a high-octane performance from the visitors to the capital.