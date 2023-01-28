Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Real Sociedad on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in a La Liga encounter on Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have lost only one of their last 36 La Liga home games (W25 D10), since their 4-0 defeat in March 2022 against Barcelona. They have made the Bernabeu a fortress which was once again proved in their recent Copa del Rey fixture against Atletico Madrid, where they came from a goal behind to win 3-1 after extra time.

Carlo Ancelotti's troops are three points behind leaders Barcelona and can ill afford to drop further points if they are to keep their title hopes alive. They have to be aware of Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth who has scored in each of his last five La Liga games. Madrid's defence has been leaky this season and with the majority of their full-backs out injured, the visitors would be eager to stage an upset.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Date: January 29, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 30) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1/HD Jio Cinema

Real Madrid will continue to be without David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Eden Hazard might get a place on the bench after he has recovered from his ankle sprain.

Marco Asensio can be handed a rare start in place of Rodrygo Goes in the attack. Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga will slot in at left-back with all the recognised full-backs out injured.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Ceballos, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Rudiger, Camavinga, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola. Midfielders Ceballos, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Martin, Arribas. Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema, Mariano

Real Sociedad team news and squad

Sociedad also has a lengthy injury list of their own. They can miss nine players including Umar Sadiq, David Silva, Jon Pacheco, Mohamed Ali-Cho, Andoni Gorosabel, Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Alex Sola and Martin Merquelanz.

Sorloth will start upfront with Mikel Oyarzabal, while Takefusa Kubo will return to face his former employers.

Real Sociedad Possible XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Mendez, Marin, Zubimendi; Kubo; Sorloth, Oyarzabal