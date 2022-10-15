Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Barcelona in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid host Barcelona in a La Liga encounter on Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first Clasico of the season. Los Blancos will be vying for revenge as they were outclassed 4-0 in March by the Catalan club in front of their home fans, and nothing but a convincing win over their eternal rivals will satisfy their ever-demanding fans.

The league standings add more spice to this blockbuster of a match, with the two sides level on points and separated only by goal difference at the top of the table.

Both drew their respective Champions League matches last time out; while an Antonio Rudiger equaliser helped Madrid to secure a point against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland, Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw by Inter at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid's defence has been a cause of concern for coach Carlo Ancelotti as they have conceded seven goals in eight matches in the league, and it is evident that the backline needs to tighten things up to stop Lewandowski and co. from celebrating at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, their opponents boast the meanest defence having let in just once in eight matches. GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+), ESPN Deportes & ESPN Deportes + are showing the game in the U.S.

In the UK the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be live streamed on La Liga TV and Premier Player HD.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN Deportes. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes +. UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV, Premier Player HD. India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will continue to miss Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin will take his place between the sticks. Dani Ceballos has a hamstring problem and is expected to be out until January.

Antonio Rudiger is set to be risked by Ancelotti despite having had 20 stitches for a nasty cut on his forehead.

Karim Benzema was rested against Getafe last Sunday but should be available to start after he played against Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Canizares, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni. Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano, Benzema.

Barcelona squad & team news

Barcelona are hoping to be boosted by the return of Jules Kounde in defence. He is likely to be partnered by Eric Garcia. Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto will play as the two full-backs.

Xavi will continue to miss the services of Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong might be handed a start ahead of Sergio Busquets along with Gavi and Pedri. The front three should comprise of Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.