Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

Real Madrid U19 UEFA Youth League 2022-23(C)Real Madrid
UEFA Youth LeagueReal Madrid U19Salzburg U19

How to watch and stream Real Madrid U19 against Salzburg U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Former UEFA Youth League champions Real Madrid U19 will play host to last season's runners-up Salzburg U19 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday.

The Spanish side enter the round of 16 after topping Group F where they won all group games except for a draw against RB Leipzig, while Salzburg enter the contest as runners-up of Group E with a W2, D2, L2 record. The winners will play away to either Barcelona or AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-finals.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.

Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 date & kick-off time

Game:

Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19

Date:

March 1, 2023

Kick-off:

8am ET, 1pm GMT, 6:30pm IST

Venue:

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 on TV & live stream online

The UEFA Youth League game between Real Madrid Juvenil A and Salzburg U-19 is not selected for telecast in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). However, the game can be streamed via UEFA.tv.

In India, the game can be streamed live on SonyLIV, JioTV and UEFA.tv.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

UEFA.tv

UK

N/A

UEFA.tv

India

N/A

SonyLIV, JioTV, UEFA.tv

Real Madrid U19 team news & squad

Coached by former club legend Alvaro Arbeloa, Vinicius Tobias is one of the rocks at the back, with the midfield pair of Nico Paz and Cesar Palacios among the top scorers with five goals each.

Real Madrid U19 possible XI: Sunico; Tobias, Camero, Serrano, Obrador; Paz, Chema, Palacios; Lancha, Bravo, Gonzalo

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Pinero, Sunico

Defenders

Jimenez, Obrador, Gonzalo, Camero, Fortuny, Serrano, Tobias

Midfielders

Angel, Paz, Gomez, Alonso, Palacios, Moreno, Guerrero, Chema

Forwards

Lancha, Herrero, Bravo

Salzburg U19 team news & squad

Benjamin Atiabou and Soumaila Diabate are out injured, while Raphael Hofer is unavailable due to suspension.

Salzburg U19 possible XI: Krumrey; Gevorgyan, Moswitzer, Wallner, Pejazic; Sadeqi, Sahin; Crescenti, Zeteny, Lechner; Reischl

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Krumrey, Oelz, Kuenstner

Defenders

Gertig, Moswitzer, Pejazic, Leitner, Baidoo, Gevorgyan

Midfielders

Sahin, Sadeqi, Zeteny, Yeo

Forwards

Havel, Reischl, Berki, Lechner, Crescenti