Real Madrid to choose between Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland for mega transfer in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L’Equipe, Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain will end in the summer of 2024 as the French international is unlikely to trigger the option of extending his deal by another 12 months - which he must do by the end of July. This means that the forward will be available for free next summer, which could entice Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the French outlet claims that Los Blancos are also keeping tabs on Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and might go for him as well. It is expected that Karim Benzema will sign a one-year extension with the club and will leave at the end of the 2023-24 season to pave the way for a new superstar signing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, if Mbappe decides to play for Real Madrid then he would have to take a significant cut in salary. Moreover, he might be asked to play more centrally as Vinicius Jr. is currently the number one choice on the left wing.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is set to add another Ligue 1 title to his collection on Saturday, with PSG poised to retain their crown if they beat Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Real Madrid will be in domestic action on Wednesday against Brighton and Rayo Vallecano, respectively.