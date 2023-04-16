Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois takes BRUTAL swipe at Barcelona over Champions League & Copa del Rey exits

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has mocked rivals Barcelona over their exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey this season.

Madrid trail Barca in La Liga title race

League success looks impossible for Madrid

But Courtois had dig at Barca's European exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona may be on course to win La Liga ahead of Courtois' team, but they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey early this season, while Madrid are still in contention to win both competitions. Courtois could not help but rub it in their faces as he admitted that Madrid's hopes of winning the Spanish crown appear to be over.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is a long distance in points with Barcelona, but we still have the Copa del Rey final [against Osasuna] and we play during the week. Others only play from Saturday to Saturday," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca's failure to beat Getafe on Sunday saw their lead at the top of La Liga reduced to 11 points as Madrid beat Cadiz 2-0 this weekend. Nacho and Marco Asensio got the decisive goals despite a magnificent performance from opposition goalkeeper David Gil.

"We played a good game. Until the first goal we made many chances, but David Gil played a good game," Courtois said. "They had the chance to hold out for a draw, but we controlled the game. We were able to score more goals, but I hope we saved them for Tuesday [against Chelsea]".

WHAT NEXT? Madrid are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The Spanish side are 2-0 up from the first game.