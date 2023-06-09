Real Madrid secure their first summer signing! Left-back Fran Garcia rejoins boyhood club from Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have completed the signing of left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano.

Fran Garcia came through Madrid system

Spent three years at Vallecano

Signed four-year deal with Los Blancos

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old spent a total of three years at Rayo Vallecano and played a key role as they finished 11th in La Liga. Fran Garcia has signed a four-year contract with the Santiago Bernabeu side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The full-back came through the Madrid youth academy before leaving for Rayo in an initial loan move in 2020. He then completed a permanent transfer and went on to play 122 times for the club. No outfield player enjoyed as many minutes on the pitch in La Liga in the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's team will hope to strengthen the squad further to boost their hopes of beating Barcelona to the Spanish league title next season. Ancelotti has already been dealt a blow in the form of Karim Benzema departing for Al-Ittihad, though Los Blancos are close to confirming the arrival of Jude Bellingham.