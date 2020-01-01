Real Madrid striker Jovic returns injured from lockdown

The Serbian is now a major doubt for the Blancos as they continue to prepare for a return to competitive action amid the coronavirus crisis

striker Luka Jovic has returned injured to Santiago Bernabeu after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in , the club confirmed on Friday.

Jovic joined the rest of his team-mates at Madrid's training ground on Wednesday, as the squad was subjected to Covid-19 tests and medical evaluations.

Zinedine Zidane's men are due to resume training on Monday, with officials currently working to make sure the season restarts in June.

Madrid have now revealed that Jovic reported for duty with a fractured foot, which could now see him sidelined for at least a few weeks.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jovic by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot," a statement published on Madrid's website reads.

Jovic has endured a hugely frustrating spell at the Bernabeu since completing a €60 million (£52m/$65m) switch from last summer.

Big things were expected of a man who had scored goals for fun in both the and last season, but he has so far failed to live up to expectations at one of the world's biggest clubs.

A return of two goals from 24 appearances has seen Jovic slip way down the pecking order under Zidane, and it has even been reported that Madrid may decide to offload the forward when the transfer market reopens.

The 22-year-old also found himself in the headlines in March after breaching self-isolation measures put in place by Madrid officials.

Jovic was spotted outside of his apartment in Serbia, and was forced to come out to justify his actions publicly after a backlash online.

He said: "I apologise to all the people if I compromised them in some way and I hope that we can manage to get through all this together. Support and let's stick together."

Madrid may have to make do without Jovic as they prepare to resume hostilities with at the top of La Liga next month.

Zidane's side sat two points behind their arch-rivals at the summit before the season was suspended in March with 11 fixtures remaining.