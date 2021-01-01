Real Madrid rule Varane out of Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea

The World Cup-winning defender will play no part against the Blues at Stamford Bridge after picking up an untimely injury

Real Madrid have revealed that Raphael Varane will play no part in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea after picking up an untimely groin injury.

The World Cup-winning defender was replaced at half-time during the Blancos' 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

La Liga giants had been hoping that the 28-year-old would shake off a knock in time to figure in a must-win contest at Stamford Bridge, but he will now be restricted to a spectator role.

What has been said?

A statement released on Real's official website reads: "After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles."

How long will Varane be out for?

Early indications suggest that the France international will be sidelined for around 10 days.

If that proves to be the case, then he will also miss a domestic clash with Sevilla on Sunday.

Real could have done without losing a key part of their plans at a crucial stage of the season, but fitness setbacks have become a common theme in 2020-21.

Zinedine Zidane's side are looking to defend their La Liga title alongside a bid for European glory, but must continue those quests without Varane.

The bigger picture

Zidane had stated after seeing his side edge out Osasuna that he hoped to see Varane form part of his travelling party to west London.

He has now been rocked by another blow, but does have club captain Sergio Ramos ready to step back in for the first time since facing Atalanta in the Champions League last-16 back on March 16.

The Blancos boss told Movistar on Saturday: "I hope Varane has a small thing, he thinks it is a small thing and I hope so.

"I hope Ramos is back. If he's good, he'll be with us."

Article continues below

Talismanic skipper Ramos has taken in just two appearances for Real since mid-January, with a calf complaint aggravated after returning to action with Spain during the March international break.

His presence should aid the Blancos' cause against Chelsea, with a heavyweight encounter locked at 1-1 as Zidane's men go in search of a priceless away goal.

Further reading