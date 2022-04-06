Real Madrid overwhelm Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg as Benzema shines
Real Madrid overwhelmed Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as Karim Benzema again proved the most dangerous man on the pitch.
The forward notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge and has his side on the brink of the semi-final.
Kai Havertz scored for the Blues, but they were otherwise wasteful as they chased the game, with substitute Romelu Lukaku producing perhaps the worst miss.
Editors' Picks
- From Ronaldo’s assistant to Ballon d’Or frontrunner: How Benzema became ‘King Karim’ of Real Madrid
- ‘When you’re sh*t, you’re always going to hark back to the good old days’ - Behind Arsenal’s retro merch boom
- 'They will fight on their battlefield - the football pitch': Dynamo Kyiv's youth team prepare to make Ukrainian sporting history
- How Emery recovered from his Arsenal nightmare to lift Villarreal back to Europe’s top table
Chelsea's defensive worries
Chelsea have suffered back-to-back home defeats for only the second time under Thomas Tuchel, also doing so in April last year.
This is the first time since 2012 that the Blues have allowed at least three goals in consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge, having given up four to Brentford this past weekend.
They were persistently troubled by Real Madrid on the counterattack as Benzema and Vinicius Junior threatened a back line that until recent times had been mostly stellar with Tuchel in charge.
More to come...
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.